Community Health Systems (CYH) Rating Increased to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $7.83 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. Mizuho raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded down 7.74% on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. 5,179,243 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $911.66 million. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.