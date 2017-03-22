Commerzbank Ag Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA)

Commerzbank Ag set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.20 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($15.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($13.24).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of €6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.12. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €9.14 and a 52-week high of €15.59.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include Passenger Airline Group; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 600 aircrafts. The Company’s Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines (including Germanwings and Eurowings), SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

