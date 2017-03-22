Comerica Bank Sells 675 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,029,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,344,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened at 42.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $771 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.60 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.05.

In other news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $136,604.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

