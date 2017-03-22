Comerica Bank Purchases 1,370 Shares of Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ebix worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) opened at 61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $265,975.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

