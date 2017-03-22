Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 697,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) opened at 57.27 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp lowered PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $171,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 30,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,702,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,972 shares of company stock worth $3,789,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

