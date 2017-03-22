Comerica Bank Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 41.81 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. The company earned $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 58.85%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $85,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,583,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $138,802.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,140,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,757,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $539,055 over the last ninety days. 7.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 115 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 167 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

