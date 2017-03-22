Comerica Bank Increases Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

MLHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cann lowered Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Douglas D. French sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $30,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $349,332.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $427,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

