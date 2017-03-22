Comerica Bank Has $1,397,000 Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Mercury Systems worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 0.50. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.21 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $323,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,944. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.