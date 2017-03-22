Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor Corp worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 53.47 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Deckers Outdoor Corp’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Deckers Outdoor Corp

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.