Comerica Bank Acquires 2,523 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 529,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp during the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) opened at 84.27 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

