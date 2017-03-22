Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) CAO Sells $1,368,606.94 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,368,606.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,494.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 57.51 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company earned $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.88 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear Company from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. The Company’s geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

