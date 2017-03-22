Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) opened at 37.39 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $108.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In related news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $38,671.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company of Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and West Coast Trust Company, Inc The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The Bank provides a range of financial services through approximately 150 branch locations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

