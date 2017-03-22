Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded up 0.91% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 686,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,443,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,336,000 after buying an additional 5,911,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 220.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,230,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,512,000 after buying an additional 4,974,379 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 10,066.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,460,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,060,000 after buying an additional 3,426,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,150,000. Finally, Highfields Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,254,000 after buying an additional 2,634,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

