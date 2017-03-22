Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cobalt International Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider James W. Farnsworth sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $26,715.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,570,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIE. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 87,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,285,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Cobalt International Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) opened at 0.3873 on Wednesday. Cobalt International Energy has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The stock’s market cap is $170.88 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.30. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Cobalt International Energy will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

Cobalt International Energy Company Profile

Cobalt International Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations focused in the deepwater United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company also has a non-operated interest in the Diaba Block offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Company’s exploration efforts in the United States Gulf of Mexico has resulted in four oil and natural gas discoveries including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

