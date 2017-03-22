CM Finance Inc (CMFN) CEO Michael Mauer Buys 2,798 Shares

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) CEO Michael Mauer bought 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,952.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) traded up 1.97% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares. The company has a market cap of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. CM Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CM Finance had a net margin of 57.69% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CM Finance Inc will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CM Finance during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 221.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 138,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CM Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded CM Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

