CLS Holdings plc (CLI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.08) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on shares of CLS Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,052 ($25.34) price target on shares of CLS Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1740.25. 4,492 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 708.96 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,682.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,601.12. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,125.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,826.24.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.27%.

CLS Holdings plc Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment property company, which is involved in the investment, management and development of commercial properties, and in other investments. The Company invests primarily in office buildings. It operates in two divisions: Investment Property and Other Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.