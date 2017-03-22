Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Bonds Trading 3.3% Lower

An issue of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) bonds fell 3.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2040. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.25. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr raised shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.01 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) traded down 10.13% on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 23,435,582 shares of the company were exchanged. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm earned $754 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cliffs Natural Resources Inc will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 40.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 140,724 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,741,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 339,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cliffs Natural Resources

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

