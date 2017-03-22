Christopher Paul Tessitore Sells 20,000 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $887,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,280.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) opened at 44.30 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in National Retail Properties by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co set a $56.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

