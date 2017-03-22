Christopher & Banks Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CBK)

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Christopher & Banks Co. in a report released on Friday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Christopher & Banks Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) traded down 1.52% on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,423 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.91 million.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Christopher & Banks Co. had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company earned $84.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Christopher & Banks Co. news, CEO Joel N. Waller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 219.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 266,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 182,818 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Christopher & Banks Co. Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

