China Shenhua Energy – (CSUAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy – (NASDAQ:CSUAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

China Shenhua Energy – (NASDAQ:CSUAY) traded up 0.52% on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,748 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. China Shenhua Energy – has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

