Celsion Co. (CLSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded down 0.539% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.277. The company had a trading volume of 975,024 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $7.86 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Your IP Address:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Celsion worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.