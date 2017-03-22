CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBL. Citigroup Inc cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) opened at 9.39 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business earned $258.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,200,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,041,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,344,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 155,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 971,559 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

