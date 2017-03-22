Carnival Corp (CCL) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.03 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 57.79 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Carnival Corp’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 24,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,280,648.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,029,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 60,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,161,201.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

