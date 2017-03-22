Card Factory PLC (CARD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 400 ($4.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CARD. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.40) target price on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.88) target price on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) traded down 1.43% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275.40. 277,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 938.68 million. Card Factory PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 232.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 381.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.52.

About Card Factory PLC

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

