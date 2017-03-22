Carador Income Fund PLC (CIFU) Receives  Corporate Rating from N+1 Singer

Carador Income Fund PLC (LON:CIFU)‘s stock had its ” corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at N+1 Singer in a report issued on Wednesday.

Carador Income Fund PLC (LON:CIFU) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.7525. 270,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Carador Income Fund PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 408.80 million.

Your IP Address:

About Carador Income Fund PLC

Carador Income Fund plc is a closed-ended limited liability investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to produce attractive and stable returns with low volatility compared to equity markets, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Senior Notes of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CLOs.

Receive News & Ratings for Carador Income Fund PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carador Income Fund PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.