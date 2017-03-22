Capita PLC (CPI) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 535 ($6.61) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPI. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Capita PLC from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 470 ($5.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Capita PLC to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.56) to GBX 500 ($6.18) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Capita PLC from GBX 657 ($8.11) to GBX 479 ($5.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on Capita PLC from GBX 771 ($9.52) to GBX 595 ($7.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 525 ($6.48).

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 1.32% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 559.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,320 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 607.41. Capita PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 431.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,101.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.72 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

In other Capita PLC news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.00), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($28,479.55). Insiders acquired a total of 100 shares of company stock valued at $50,672 over the last quarter.

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

