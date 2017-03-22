Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.33. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,514,279 shares traded.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company earned $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 198.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $696.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

