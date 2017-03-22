Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.46.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) traded up 0.49% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. 630,154 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Your IP Address:

In other news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,642.50. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 2,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.71, for a total transaction of C$203,091.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,370 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.