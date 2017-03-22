Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Insider Dani Reiss Sells 5,007,554 Shares of Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) insider Dani Reiss sold 5,007,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,128,418.00.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) traded down 2.49% on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 385,574 shares. The firm’s market cap is $430.00 billion. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Your IP Address:

About Canada Goose Holdings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of outerwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The Wholesale business comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.