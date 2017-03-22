Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.57% of Callaway Golf worth $47,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 236,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

