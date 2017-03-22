Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.26% of Calgon Carbon worth $45,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon by 49.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 582,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 191,706 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon by 24.3% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 122,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calgon Carbon by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 165,135 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) opened at 14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.10. Calgon Carbon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.40 million. Calgon Carbon had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calgon Carbon Co. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Calgon Carbon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Calgon Carbon in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Calgon Carbon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is engaged in the manufacture, supply, reactivation and application of activated carbons and the manufacture of ballast water treatment, ultraviolet light disinfection and ion-exchange (IX) technologies. The Company’s technologies are used for the treatment of drinking water, wastewater, ballast water, air emissions, and various industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

