Caldwell & Orkin Inc. Has $2,208,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Caldwell & Orkin Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Caldwell & Orkin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caldwell & Orkin Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Park National Corp OH raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 286,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 111.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Vetr downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.53.

In related news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,519 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

