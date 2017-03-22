BWS Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Verso Co. (VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – BWS Financial upped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Verso in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) opened at 6.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.43. Verso has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Rotation Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

