Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Burberry Group plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.64) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,475 ($18.22) to GBX 1,525 ($18.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,290 ($15.93) to GBX 1,480 ($18.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($18.80).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1757.00 on Monday. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,838.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,699.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,516.82. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.71 billion.

Your IP Address:

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.