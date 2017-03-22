Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23,828,000 Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 158,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $330,056,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 705.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,295,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $301,186,000 after buying an additional 7,265,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $141,000,000 after buying an additional 3,432,246 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,579,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $71,506,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.47 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.50 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,612 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

