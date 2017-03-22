Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fate Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) traded down 4.86% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 258,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock’s market cap is $178.37 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,076,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 751,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

