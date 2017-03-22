Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Price Target at $72.81

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) opened at 69.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.44 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,888.55. Also, insider Ken Smithard sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.42, for a total transaction of C$47,851.40.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc, formerly Cogeco Cable Inc, is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The Company operates through three segments: Canadian broadband services, American broadband services and Business information and communications technology (Business ICT) services.

