Brokerages Set CA, Inc. (CA) PT at $35.33

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Your IP Address:

Shares of CA (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 31.86 on Wednesday. CA has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.