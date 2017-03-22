Brokerages Set AXT Inc (AXTI) PT at $8.05

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on AXT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.25. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business earned $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AXT by 63.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.