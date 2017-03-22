Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (DDD) Price Target at $16.27

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Vetr raised shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 13,503 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) opened at 14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The stock’s market cap is $1.62 billion. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 98.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company earned $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, parts services and digital design and manufacturing tools. Its ecosystem supports applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.