Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER) Given “Buy” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on the stock.

Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) traded down 2.29% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.50. 26,240 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brighton Pier Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 52.00 and a one year high of GBX 139.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 33.74 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.11.

Your IP Address:

About Brighton Pier Group PLC

The Brighton Pier Group PLC, formerly Eclectic Bar Group PLC, owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier together with approximately 20 bars trading in towns and cities across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Owned Bars and Brighton Palace Pier. It operates through two divisions: Bars division and Pier division.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighton Pier Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighton Pier Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.