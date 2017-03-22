Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) traded up 0.269% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.205. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,798 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.820 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 25,012 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 6,195 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $137,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,511.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 75,768 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,577,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 154,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

