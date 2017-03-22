Bobby R. Bell Sells 10,933 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $1,023,438.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened at 94.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $96.34.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. KLA-Tencor Corp had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 120.32%. The company had revenue of $877 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post $5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. KLA-Tencor Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $88,590,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded KLA-Tencor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor Corp from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor Corp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

