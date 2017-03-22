BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.71 ($65.28).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.06 ($76.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) traded up 0.05% on Wednesday, reaching €60.29. 3,657,229 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.22. The company has a market capitalization of €75.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €35.27 and a 12 month high of €63.35.

Your IP Address:

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.