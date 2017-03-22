BNC Bancorp (BNCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BNC Bancorp provides a complete line of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses through 90 banking offices in the Carolinas and Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of BNC Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BNC Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of BNC Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 196,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. BNC Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $37.15.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. BNC Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

In other BNC Bancorp news, Director John S. Ramsey, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNC Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of BNC Bancorp by 8,512.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 906,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after buying an additional 895,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BNC Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNC Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BNC Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

BNC Bancorp Company Profile

BNC Bancorp is a one-bank holding company for Bank of North Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides a range of banking services tailored to the particular banking needs of the communities it serves. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with other funding from its lines of credit, to make commercial and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for BNC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.