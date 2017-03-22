Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 259,899 Shares of Eastman Kodak Company Common New (KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE:KODK) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 259,899 shares of Eastman Kodak Company Common New stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $2,988,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,773,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 173,874 shares of Eastman Kodak Company Common New stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $2,027,370.84.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 652,197 shares of Eastman Kodak Company Common New stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $7,656,792.78.

On Monday, March 13th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 107,987 shares of Eastman Kodak Company Common New stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $1,301,243.35.

Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE:KODK) opened at 11.10 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak Company Common New has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.46.

