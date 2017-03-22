Blackstone Group LP (BX) Receives $34.57 Average PT from Analysts

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) opened at 30.01 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 635,075 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $19,217,369.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,383,372 shares of company stock valued at $240,372,262. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Blackstone Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,372,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after buying an additional 163,100 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.

