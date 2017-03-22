BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “We are positive on BlackBerry's decision to end all internal hardware development and outsource the same to its partners.The company's new guidance with respect to the bottom line for fiscal 2017 is also encouraging. The company expects to return to profit in fiscal 2017. Results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 will be revealed on Mar 31. Recently, the company entered into a deal with Chinese handset manufacturer TCL Communications to produce BlackBerry handsets for certain countries across the globe. The deal with Indian telecom enterprise, Optiemus Infracom Ltd is also encouraging. Inspite of these positives, shares of BlackBerry have underperformed the broader industry over the past one year. Moreover, the company continues to grapple with headwinds like adverse foreign currency movements.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded down 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 1,388,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.69 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The smartphone producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BlackBerry by 0.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,468 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in BlackBerry by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 53,323 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackBerry by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119,861 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $40,856,000 after buying an additional 234,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

