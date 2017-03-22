BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) traded down 2.47% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,848 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.90.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business earned $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Fred Broadway sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $200,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Hrenko sold 126,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $3,270,815.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 62.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 230,675 shares in the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Your IP Address:

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.