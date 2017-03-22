Bioamber Inc (BIOA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bioamber Inc (NYSE:BIOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BioAmber Inc. is a bio-based chemicals company. It produces and sells bio-succinic acid. The company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstock into chemicals for use in products including plastics, resins, food additives and personal care products. It operates in France, China, Canada, and the United States. BioAmber Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered Bioamber from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) traded down 7.11% on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 449,581 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $77.36 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Bioamber has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bioamber by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bioamber by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 824,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioamber during the fourth quarter worth about $6,188,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioamber Company Profile

